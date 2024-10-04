Forest Fires a Double Whammy for Climate Change Fight – Guardian

The authors of a new report say the blazes have sparked significant shifts in tree cover and carbon storage



Forest fires that have burned around the world, during what have been the Earth’s two hottest years in recorded history, have hugely lengthened the odds on nations’ ability to fight climate change, The Guardian reported.

Wildfires across Brazil, the US, Greece, Portugal and even the Arctic Circle are having a double impact on the global climate, the story on the UK news site continued, by releasing carbon from the burned trees and by reducing the capacity of forests to absorb carbon dioxide.

This all adds to the heat in the Earth system, which has already been raised by the burning of gas, oil and coal over the last two centuries, the report went on. Global temperatures are already 1.3C higher than in the preindustrial age, according to the UK Met Office.

“Fires are reducing the ability of forests and other ecosystems to store carbon, narrowing our window to keep global warming in check,” said Dr Chantelle Burton, the lead author of the Met Office survey cited in the report.

Read the full story: The Guardian

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS

Furore Erupts After EC Agrees to Delay Forest Protection Rule

Australian Fires Damaged Ozone Layer – New Scientist

Continued Fossil Fuel Investments Put $557 Trillion ‘At Risk’