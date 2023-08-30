Foxconn’s $10bn Wisconsin Plant Plan a Fading Memory – engadget

A $10 billion promise by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn to create 13,000 jobs with a new production centre in the US state of Wisconsin looks to have collapsed, engadget reported.

The Taiwanese supplier to tech giants like Apple is reportedly selling two properties in Eau Claire and Green Bay, purchased for almost $12 million in 2018, that had been earmarked for the project which had won backing from then President Donald Trump. Foxconn had already downgraded the scale of the project saying, in 2021, it would be investing $672 million instead of the $10bn it had first intended.

Read the full story: engadget

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

