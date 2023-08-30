fbpx

Foxconn’s $10bn Wisconsin Plant Plan a Fading Memory – engadget

August 30, 2023

Then President Donald Trump, equipped with a golden shovel, broke ground for the ambitious ‘innovation centres’ project


The Foxconn logo is seen outside its building in Taipei (Rs)
A $10 billion promise by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn to create 13,000 jobs with a new production centre in the US state of Wisconsin looks to have collapsed, engadget reported.

The Taiwanese supplier to tech giants like Apple is reportedly selling two properties in Eau Claire and Green Bay, purchased for almost $12 million in 2018, that had been earmarked for the project which had won backing from then President Donald Trump. Foxconn had already downgraded the scale of the project saying, in 2021, it would be investing $672 million instead of the $10bn it had first intended.

Read the full story: engadget

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

