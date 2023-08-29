Presidential Runner Gou Dismisses Foxconn Links Threat – Insider

Foxconn founder Terry Gou, who’s running in Taiwan’s presidential election, said Beijing won’t be able to influence him despite his business links in China

The billionaire owner of Foxconn, Terry Gou, has dismissed suggestions his business links with the likes of Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Nvidia will make him vulnerable to Chinese pressure, if he wins Taiwan’s presidential race, the Insider reported.

“I will not be threatened,” said Gou at a political event on Monday where he announced his campaign, the report went on. “If the Chinese Communist Party dares to do this, which country, which investment fund, which company would dare to invest in China?” he said.

By Sean O’Meara

