fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Presidential Runner Gou Dismisses Foxconn Links Threat – Insider

August 29, 2023

Foxconn founder Terry Gou, who’s running in Taiwan’s presidential election, said Beijing won’t be able to influence him despite his business links in China


Foxconn founder Terry Gou announced his bid for Taiwan's presidency.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announced his bid for Taiwan's presidency. Photo: Reuters

 

The billionaire owner of Foxconn, Terry Gou, has dismissed suggestions his business links with the likes of Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Nvidia will make him vulnerable to Chinese pressure, if he wins Taiwan’s presidential race, the Insider reported.

“I will not be threatened,” said Gou at a political event on Monday where he announced his campaign, the report went on. “If the Chinese Communist Party dares to do this, which country, which investment fund, which company would dare to invest in China?” he said.

Read the full story: Business Insider

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Starts Military Drills Around Taiwan Over Lai’s US Visit

China Upset Over ‘Dangerous’ US Weapons Package For Taiwan

Japan Signals It Would Aid Taiwan if China Attacked – Telegraph

Tech chief Gou and chips giant TSMC team up to secure Taiwan vaccine deal

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Foxconn Forecasts Q3 Recovery After July Sales Drop-Off
Foxconn Forecasts Q3 Recovery After July Sales Drop-Off
India Sees Foxconn, Micron Helping it Rival Chip King Taiwan
India Sees Foxconn, Micron Helping it Rival Chip King Taiwan
China's Huawei Set to Make Dramatic 5G Smartphone Comeback
China's Huawei Set to Make Dramatic 5G Smartphone Comeback
Foxconn Says ‘Committed To India’ After Quitting Vedanta JV
Foxconn Says ‘Committed To India’ After Quitting Vedanta JV
logo

Southeast Asia

Wild Rally Makes VinFast World’s Third-Most Valuable Carmaker
Wild Rally Makes VinFast World’s Third-Most Valuable Carmaker
Vishakha Saxena 29 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com