French Shipping Giant Joins Red Sea, Suez Route Boycott

February 3, 2024

CMA CGM has halted its Red Sea transits after a convoy containing ships operated by the firm was targeted


Workers look on as a ship uses its crane to unload containers at a terminal at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah
Workers look on as a ship uses its crane to unload containers at a terminal at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. Photo: Reuters

 

French shipping group CMA CGM has become the latest line to suspend its Red Sea routes because of the risk of drone or missile attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

The Marseille-headquartered firm, the third largest container shipping company in the world, has suspended until further notice all crossings by its vessels of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in and out of the Red Sea due to the security risks.

 

Also on AF: Japan Warns Trump: ‘Don’t Do a Deal With China If You Win’

 

The decision was taken after the latest attacks on vessels by Houthi militants from Yemen, including the targeting this week of a convoy containing CMA CGM-operated ships, the source said.

The move means CMA CGM joins other major shipping firms in suspending transit through the southern Red Sea, disrupting the main route for trade between Asia and Europe.

CMA CGM, with a presence in 160 countries, has already redirected some of its services around southern Africa but had continued to send some ships through the Red Sea, notably supported by French navy escorts.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

