Panama Canal Traffic Cut by Third, Adds to Red Sea Woes – AP

Canal authorities blamed the drought on the El Niño weather phenomenon and climate change, and warned new water sources needed to be found

One of the most severe droughts to ever hit Central America has forced authorities to restrict shipping using the critical Panama Canal by more than a third, AP News reported.

The move has led to chaos along the 50-mile (80km) maritime route, causing a traffic jam of vessels, the report went on, and comes amid shipping bosses rerouting away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal after a series of drone and missile attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The combination of events is already having far-reaching effects on global trade by delaying shipments and raising transport costs, analysts say.

By Sean O’Meara

