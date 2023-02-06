fbpx

Funding Doubled for India’s EV Sector in 2022 – B Standard

February 6, 2023

India is now the third-largest EV market in the world behind the US and China, the Business Standard said


India is the third-largest EV market in the world behind the US and China.

 

Funding for India’s booming electric vehicle (EV) sector doubled last year, making it the third-largest EV market in the world, the Business Standard reported.

The investment boost takes India’s total EV funding to $1.66 billion, said the report, led by government subsidy initiatives such as the FAME II programme.

Read the full report: Business Standard

 

Read more:

Vietnam EV-Maker VinFast to Delay US Car Deliveries

BYD Sees Profits Supercharged as EV Sales Surge in 2022

Honda to Set up New Division to Catch Up in the EV Race

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

