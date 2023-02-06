Funding Doubled for India’s EV Sector in 2022 – B Standard

Funding for India’s booming electric vehicle (EV) sector doubled last year, making it the third-largest EV market in the world, the Business Standard reported.
The investment boost takes India’s total EV funding to $1.66 billion, said the report, led by government subsidy initiatives such as the FAME II programme.
Read the full report: Business Standard
