BYD Sees Profits Supercharged as EV Sales Surge in 2022

The Shenzhen-based automaker sold 1.86 million cars last year and is forecasting a net profit of up to $2.52 billion, five times its 2021 figure

Chinese EV-maker BYD is set to post record profits from last year after sales of its electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids surged.

BYD Co, the world’s biggest seller of battery EVs and hybrids, says it expects its 2022 net profit to be more than five times the amount it booked a year earlier.

With sales of 1.86 million cars, it’s predicting a net profit of 16-17 billion yuan ($2.37-$2.52 billion) versus 3 billion yuan in 2021, an exchange filing showed.

The company said it had it achieved strong sales growth and significantly improved profitability and had “effectively relieved the cost pressure brought about by the rising upstream raw material prices”.

The Shenzhen-based automaker stopped producing combustion engine vehicles last April.

Sales of its Qin and Han sedans, BYD’s best-selling models, increased by 82.6% and 132.2%, respectively, in 2022, while those of Tesla’s Model 3 fell by 17.5%, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

BYD still trails Tesla in terms of global sales of fully electric cars by almost 400,000 units, though the Chinese company is planning to ramp up sales quickly at home and abroad with its new series of BEV products such as its Seal model.

