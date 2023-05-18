fbpx

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

May 18, 2023

Global temperatures are likely to be 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels at least once over the next five years, the WMO says, and an El Niño weather pattern looks likely to occur late this year


Global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels at least once by 2027, climate forecasters say. Image: Schwanberg Science Photo Library via AFP.

 

The global warming crisis is intensifying, one of the world’s top climate bodies has warned.

The World Meteorological Organization has just issued a report saying that global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels at least once by 2027.

And an El Niño weather pattern, that will bring ‘extra heat’ to the surface of the Pacific Ocean, looks likely to occur from December this year until at least February 2024.

That means “an increased chance of reduced rainfall in parts of Indonesia, the Amazon and central America”, and parts of Australia, the WMO said.

‘Arctic warming will be greater’

“This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5C level specified in the Paris Agreement, which refers to long-term warming over many years,” WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas told the BBC.

“However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency,” he said.

The Arctic is forecast to experience warming at a greater level than most regions, with the temperature difference expected to be three times as big as the global figure during northern hemisphere winters over the next five years.

And while areas in the southern hemisphere are expected to be drier, northern Europe and the UK are expected to see greater rainfall for the May to September period over the next five years, the WMO report says.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

