India to Close About 30 Coal Mines in Next Few Years – ToI

Around 30 coal mines will close in India over the next three to four years “to pave way for forests and water bodies” and substantially reduce the amount of imported coal, according to a report by the Times of India, which cited remarks by Amrit Lal Meena, the national secretary for coal, on the sidelines of an energy transition working group meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

But he said the 892 million tonnes of coal used in the 2023 financial year would rise to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030 and would still be ‘sizeably big’ by 2040, although production from the country’s 87 or so remaining mines would allow surplus coal to be exported to Nepal and Bangladesh from 2026.



