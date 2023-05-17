fbpx

India to Close About 30 Coal Mines in Next Few Years – ToI

May 17, 2023

About 30 coal mines will close in India over the next three to four years “to pave way for forests and water bodies”, a top official said, but that may be only a quarter of the country’s mines


Around 30 coal mines will close in India over the next three to four years "to pave way for forests and water bodies" and substantially reduce the amount of imported coal, a senior minister said on Monday.
The Modi government is looking to reduce the amount of money it spends on coal imports, but it expects coal will be needed to generate energy for at least two more decades. AFP file photo.

 

Around 30 coal mines will close in India over the next three to four years “to pave way for forests and water bodies” and substantially reduce the amount of imported coal, according to a report by the Times of India, which cited remarks by Amrit Lal Meena, the national secretary for coal, on the sidelines of an energy transition working group meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

But he said the 892 million tonnes of coal used in the 2023 financial year would rise to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030 and would still be ‘sizeably big’ by 2040, although production from the country’s 87 or so remaining mines would allow surplus coal to be exported to Nepal and Bangladesh from 2026.

Read the full report: Times of India.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

