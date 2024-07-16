fbpx

Google, Microsoft Used More Electricity Than Iceland in 2023

July 16, 2024

The massive energy usage underscores the substantial environmental impact of technology companies


The Google logo is seen on its office in Hyderabad. Photo: Reuters

 

Tech giants Google and Microsoft each consumed more electricity last year than over 100 countries as data centres, used to power cloud services as well as a new generation of artificial intelligence, continue to expand, Techradar reported.

Both firms each used 24 TWh of electricity during 2023, new research has revealed, the same amount of energy as Azerbaijan did over the same 12-month period, the story went on. Iceland, Ghana, the Dominican Republic and Tunisia each consumed just 19 TWh, while Jordan consumed 20 TWh

Google and Microsoft are the world’s fourth and second-most valuable companies and it’s predicted the revelations about their energy use will now help focus attention on their key role in the battle to reverse environmental damage.

Read the full story: Techradar

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Fintech

China Turns on World’s Biggest Solar Farm in Western Desert
China Turns on World’s Biggest Solar Farm in Western Desert
Jim Pollard 04 Jun 2024

