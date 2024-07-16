Google, Microsoft Used More Electricity Than Iceland in 2023

Tech giants Google and Microsoft each consumed more electricity last year than over 100 countries as data centres, used to power cloud services as well as a new generation of artificial intelligence, continue to expand, Techradar reported.

Both firms each used 24 TWh of electricity during 2023, new research has revealed, the same amount of energy as Azerbaijan did over the same 12-month period, the story went on. Iceland, Ghana, the Dominican Republic and Tunisia each consumed just 19 TWh, while Jordan consumed 20 TWh

Google and Microsoft are the world’s fourth and second-most valuable companies and it’s predicted the revelations about their energy use will now help focus attention on their key role in the battle to reverse environmental damage.

Read the full story: Techradar

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’

Microsoft in Mega Carbon Deal as AI Power Demands Surge – FT

Google Facing Heat in India Over Removal of Play Store Apps

Microsoft Ramps up Cloud, AI, Data Centre Investment in SE Asia