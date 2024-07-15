fbpx

Type to search

Energy

Microsoft in Mega Carbon Deal as AI Power Demands Surge – FT

July 15, 2024

Big Tech is struggling to deal with the huge rise in energy emissions driven by AI expansion


The Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris (Reuters).

 

US tech giant Microsoft has agreed a multi-million dollar carbon credit deal with oil producer Occidental as it scrabbles to meet its climate pledges amid worries over the power demands of artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported.

Occidental will sell 500,000 carbon credits to Microsoft over six years, under an agreement announced last week, allowing Microsoft to offset its emissions by paying the oil firm to have the carbon removed from the atmosphere and stored underground, the FT story went on.

Big Tech is struggling to cope with a drastic rise in energy emissions driven by AI expansion and Microsoft admitted in May that its emissions had risen by almost a third since 2020, due in most part to the construction of data centres.

But the use of carbon credits to meet climate goals has come under criticism because of concerns over how to verify claims about how much carbon is removed by new projects.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

A European Push Could Help India Fill Carbon Removal Gaps

Carbon Removal Could Rake in $100 Billion Annually From 2030

China Plans New Way to Measure Products’ Carbon Footprint

Scientists Build Carbon-Consuming Electricity Generator – ABC

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

A European Push Could Help India Fill Carbon Removal Gaps
A European Push Could Help India Fill Carbon Removal Gaps
Carbon Removal Could Rake in $100 Billion Annually From 2030
Carbon Removal Could Rake in $100 Billion Annually From 2030
logo

Energy

Climate Crisis Has Cost China Billions Already This Year
Climate Crisis Has Cost China Billions Already This Year
Vishakha Saxena 12 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com