Guangzhou Splashes $29 Billion on Chip and Tech Race – SCMP

February 21, 2023

China is boosting its own semiconductor sector and clean energy sector after being hit by US export controls late last year, the SCMP said


China chip designer Unisoc is seeking to raise 10 billion yuan in private funding, sources say.
China's Guangzhou is boosting investment in its chip sector this year. Photo: Reuters.

 

The local government in China’s Guangzhou says it has invested $29 billion (200 billion yuan) on investments to boost computer chips, renewable energy and other hi-tech industries, the South China Morning Post reported, saying the Industry Investment Fund of Funds will put the money toward sub-funds and direct financing, to attract medium to large-size projects to the southern city and gradually expand into a cluster of funds totalling 600 billion yuan, according to the government statement.

The initiative is in line with calls made by the China Communist Party (CCP) to revive the country’s struggling private sector, said the report, as its tech rivalry with the US intensifies.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

 

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

