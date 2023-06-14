Huawei Biggest Winner in China Mobile 5G Base Tender – SCMP

The under-pressure tech firm secured 52% of the contracts, representing 45,426 base stations, in a deal that could be worth $574 million

China tech giant Huawei has secured a breakthrough deal to build the majority of 5G base stations for the country’s top telecoms company, China Mobile, the South China Morning Post reported.

Analysts say the deal is a significant success for the firm whose smartphone business was sent reeling by tough US sanctions restricting its access to advanced semiconductors. The deal will involve the supply of 45,426 5G base stations worth about 4.1 billion yuan ($574 million), according to the report.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

