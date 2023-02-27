fbpx

Huawei Dominates Global Tech Fair Despite US Curbs – US News

February 27, 2023

Huawei expanded its footprint at the Mobile World Congress despite escalating tensions between the US and China over TikTok, spy balloons and computers chips, US News said


The US is rejecting export licences for $G chips and other items to Huawei, sources say.
Huawei expanded its footprint at the Mobile World Congress by 50% from the previous expo. File photo from Reuters.

 

Huawei had a major presence at the world’s biggest wireless trade fair in Barcelona despite being blacklisted by Western nations over cyber security concerns, US News reported.

Huawei expanded its footprint at the Mobile World Congress by 50% from the previous expo which took place before the pandemic, said the report, despite escalating tensions between the US and China over TikTok, spy balloons and computers chips.

Read the full report: US News

 

Read more:

US Blocking Export of 4G Chips, Items for China’s Huawei

We Have Emerged From Crisis: Huawei Chairman Eric Xu

Huawei on Comeback Trail After US Sanctions Blow, Says Chief

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

