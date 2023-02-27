Huawei Dominates Global Tech Fair Despite US Curbs – US News

Huawei expanded its footprint at the Mobile World Congress despite escalating tensions between the US and China over TikTok, spy balloons and computers chips, US News said

Huawei had a major presence at the world’s biggest wireless trade fair in Barcelona despite being blacklisted by Western nations over cyber security concerns, US News reported.

Huawei expanded its footprint at the Mobile World Congress by 50% from the previous expo which took place before the pandemic, said the report, despite escalating tensions between the US and China over TikTok, spy balloons and computers chips.

