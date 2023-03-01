Huawei Pitches its 5G Vision to the World in Barcelona – Nikkei

Huawei emerged after three years of Covid restrictions with a grand return to the global stage, Nikkei said

Huawei Technologies made a grand return to the global stage as it pitched its plans for 5G and cloud services in Barcelona at this year’s Mobile World Congress, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Chinese tech firm had the biggest space at this year’s conference of any worldwide mobile company, said the report, emerging after three years of Covid and US trade sanctions that have hindered the tech giant’s expansion plans.

