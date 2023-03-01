fbpx

Huawei Pitches its 5G Vision to the World in Barcelona – Nikkei

March 1, 2023

Huawei emerged after three years of Covid restrictions with a grand return to the global stage, Nikkei said


A Huawei sign is seen at the World AI Conf in Shanghai
Huawei returned to the global stage after three years of Covid restrictions. Photo: Reuters

 

Huawei Technologies made a grand return to the global stage as it pitched its plans for 5G and cloud services in Barcelona at this year’s Mobile World Congress, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Chinese tech firm had the biggest space at this year’s conference of any worldwide mobile company, said the report, emerging after three years of Covid and US trade sanctions that have hindered the tech giant’s expansion plans.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

