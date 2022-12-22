Sanctioned Huawei Left With Zero Advanced Phone Chips – SCMP

Huawei has been unable to acquire new integrated circuits after US trade sanctions cut-off its access to chips produced using US technology anywhere in the world

Former Chinese telecom giant Huawei has exhausted its inventory of in-house-designed smartphone chips as a result of Trump-era trade sanctions, the South China Morning Post reported, citing tech research firm Counterpoint.

The leading telecom equipment manufacturer had been using stockpiled chipsets designed by Shenzhen-based HiSilicon, but has been unable to acquire new integrated circuits after trade sanctions imposed by the United States cut-off its access to chips produced using US technology anywhere in the world. Both Huawei and HiSilicon were added to the US government’s trade blacklist in 2019.

