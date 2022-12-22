fbpx

Sanctioned Huawei Left With Zero Advanced Phone Chips – SCMP

December 22, 2022

Huawei has been unable to acquire new integrated circuits after US trade sanctions cut-off its access to chips produced using US technology anywhere in the world


Huawei, a leading telecom equipment manufacturer, has been using stockpiled chipsets designed by Shenzhen-based HiSilicon. Photo: Reuters.

 

Former Chinese telecom giant Huawei has exhausted its inventory of in-house-designed smartphone chips as a result of Trump-era trade sanctions, the South China Morning Post reported, citing tech research firm Counterpoint.

The leading telecom equipment manufacturer had been using stockpiled chipsets designed by Shenzhen-based HiSilicon, but has been unable to acquire new integrated circuits after trade sanctions imposed by the United States cut-off its access to chips produced using US technology anywhere in the world. Both Huawei and HiSilicon were added to the US government’s trade blacklist in 2019.

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

