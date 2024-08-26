fbpx

IBM Closing China Research Labs, Will Lay Off Over 1,000 Staff

August 26, 2024

The US tech services giant said on Monday will shut its R&D operations in China. It may boost operations in India and other parts of Asia


IBM is the latest US tech firm to shift operations out of China (Reuters file photo).

 

US computing conglomerate IBM has announced that it will shut down its research and development units in China.

The move, confirmed in a statement on Monday, will cost more than 1,000 employees their jobs in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Dalian, a port city in the northeast.

IBM – the world’s biggest technology services company – is the latest US tech firm to curb operations on the Chinese mainland because of rising geopolitical tensions and a decline in business amid a tougher regulatory stance by both Beijing and Washington.

 

ALSO SEE: China Damns Latest US Ban on 42 Firms Tied to Russian War

 

Employees in China’s R&D units found themselves unable to access the group’s intranet system on Saturday, according to a local news site.

“IBM adapts its operations as needed to best serve our clients, and these changes will not impact our ability to support clients across the Greater China region,” an IBM representative said in an email to the South China Morning Post, which said it gave no details of the lay-offs.

IBM’s strategy in China was “focused on having the right teams with the right skills” to help Chinese companies – especially privately owned firms – co-create hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions by drawing on its “considerable technology and consulting expertise”, the representative said was quoted as saying.

The decision comes after the company shut another research lab in China in 2021 which ran for more than two decades.

An IBM executive told employees on Monday the group faced intensifying competition and its infrastructure business had dropped in recent years.

Its revenue in China fell by 19.6% in 2023 after Beijing backed a push to encourage consumers to buy more tech products from local companies such as Huawei, later dubbed a “Delete America” campaign.

US companies in key sectors such as telecommunications, computer chips and artificial intelligence in China have all faced tougher  scrutiny from local officials and US lawmakers.

Some employees have been told IBM is adding engineers in alternate sites in Asia, such as Bengaluru in India, according to the Wall Street Journal, which said it could move some of its operations to other facilities overseas.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

ALSO SEE:

Apple Offers Big iPhone Discounts in China Amid Sales Slump

China Orders Apple to Cut WhatsApp, Threads from App Store

Apple Facing Rough Year in China

China Tensions Leave US Firms Between a Rock and a Hard Place

China Tells State Officials to Stop Using iPhones at Work: WSJ

Raimondo Warns China Patience Of US Business ‘Wearing Thin’

US Business Outlook in China Sinks, Firms Looking at SE Asia

China Seen Blocking US Chip Giant’s $5.4bn Merger With Tower

China Stalling Merger Reviews of US Chip Firms, Others – WSJ

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

