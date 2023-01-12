fbpx

Type to search

India

India Accuses Samsung of $212m Tax Avoidance – ET

January 12, 2023

Revenue Intelligence officials say Samsung India Electronics misclassified networking devices called remote radio heads to avoid basic customs duty


Tax avoidance case involving Samsung 12-1-23
A journalist uses a mobile phone as he works outside the Samsung Electronics smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida, India, July 9, 2018 (Adnan Abidi, Reuters).

 

Indian officials have accused the local unit of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics of seeking to avoid import taxes of 17.28 billion rupees – $212 million, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said Samsung India Electronics Ltd misclassified networking devices called remote radio heads to avoid basic customs duty, the report said, adding that the agency had sent Samsung India and PricewaterhouseCoopers, which was hired to classify the network equipment, a show cause notice.

Read the full report: Economic Times.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Samsung Electronics Suffers 69% Fourth Quarter Profit Plunge

 

Samsung to Expand Chip Production Even as Rivals Cut Back

 

Samsung Says it Will Proceed with Huge Spending Plans

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Sales of Advanced Chips Lift TSMC Quarterly Profit 78%
Sales of Advanced Chips Lift TSMC Quarterly Profit 78%
Morgan Stanley Upgrades China 2023 Growth, Yuan Forecasts
Morgan Stanley Upgrades China 2023 Growth, Yuan Forecasts
Hong Kong Drawing Up Crypto Token Trading Shortlist
Hong Kong Drawing Up Crypto Token Trading Shortlist
EVs at the Centre of India's Car Show in Clean Mobility Push
EVs at the Centre of India's Car Show in Clean Mobility Push
logo

India

Google Warns India Antitrust Order Will Scupper Android Growth
Google Warns India Antitrust Order Will Scupper Android Growth
Sean O'Meara 11 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com