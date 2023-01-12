India Accuses Samsung of $212m Tax Avoidance – ET

Indian officials have accused the local unit of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics of seeking to avoid import taxes of 17.28 billion rupees – $212 million, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said Samsung India Electronics Ltd misclassified networking devices called remote radio heads to avoid basic customs duty, the report said, adding that the agency had sent Samsung India and PricewaterhouseCoopers, which was hired to classify the network equipment, a show cause notice.

Read the full report: Economic Times.

