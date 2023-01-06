fbpx

Samsung Electronics’ Suffers 69% Fourth Quarter Profit Plunge

January 6, 2023

Lacklustre profit estimate by the world’s top maker of memory chips, plus smartphones and TVs, is a warning signal for other big tech firms’ results


Samsung's Q4 profit has plunged by about two thirds in a sign of weakening demand for electronic devices and chips as the global economy starts to splutter. File photo: Andrew Kelly, Reuters.

 

Samsung Electronics said on Friday its quarterly profit plummeted by a whopping 69% as the global economy hits demand for electronic devices.

The lacklustre profit estimate by the world’s largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker rings an alarm bell for technology firms’ results.

Samsung’s profits are expected to shrink again in the current quarter, analysts said, after the South Korean company announced its October-December operating profit likely fell by two thirds to 4.3 trillion won ($3.37 billion) from 13.87 trillion won a year earlier.

It was Samsung’s smallest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014 and fell short of a 5.9 trillion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

“All of Samsung’s businesses had a hard time, but chips and mobile especially,” Lee Min-hee, analyst at BNK Investment & Securities, said.

Quarterly revenue likely fell 9% from the same period a year earlier to 70 trillion won, Samsung said in a short preliminary earnings statement. Asia’s fourth-biggest listed company by market value will release detailed earnings on January 31.

Rising global interest rates and cost of living have dampened demand for smartphones and other devices that Samsung makes and also for the semiconductors it supplies to rivals such as Apple.

“For the memory business, the decline in fourth-quarter demand was greater than expected as customers adjusted inventories in their effort to further tighten finances…,” Samsung said in the statement.

Its mobile business’ profit declined in the fourth quarter as smartphone sales and revenue decreased due to weak demand resulting from prolonged macroeconomic issues, Samsung added.

“Memory chip prices fell in the mid-20% during the quarter, and high-end phones such as foldable didn’t sell as well,” said BNK Investment’s Lee, adding its display business was hurt due to client Apple’s production delays at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China during the quarter.

Three analysts said they expected Samsung’s profits to dive again in the current quarter, with a likely operating loss for the chips business as a glut drives a further drop in memory chip prices.

Samsung shares rose 1% in Friday morning trade, versus a 0.9% rise of the wider market. Shares of rival memory chip maker SK Hynix rose 1.6%.

“The reason shares are rising despite the poor earnings result is.. investors are hoping Samsung will need to reduce production, like Micron or SK Hynix said they would, which would help the memory industry overall,” Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at DB Financial Investment, said.

Samsung had said in October that it did not expect much change to its 2023 investments. Analysts said that Samsung has a history of not announcing memory chip production cuts, but could organically adjust investment by delaying bringing in equipment or through other ways.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

