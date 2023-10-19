India Aims to Land Astronaut on Moon; Visit Venus, Mars – BBC

The Indian Space Research Organisation is also working on a mission to send a human crew 400km into space

India is planning to send an astronaut to the Moon by the end of the next decade as New Delhi shows no signs of being ready to rein in its space ambitions yet, the BBC reported.

In August, India became the first country to land a craft on the lunar south pole, and in September it launched a rocket to study the Sun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked scientists to work on missions to Venus and Mars, the report went on.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is also working on its Gaganyaan project, which will send a human crew 400km (248 miles) into space and then bring them home.

Read the full story: BBC

By Sean O’Meara

