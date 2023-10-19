fbpx

Type to search

Space

India Aims to Land Astronaut on Moon; Visit Venus, Mars – BBC

October 19, 2023

The Indian Space Research Organisation is also working on a mission to send a human crew 400km into space


A series of images sent by Chandrayaan-3 show the craters on the lunar surface getting larger and larger as the spacecraft gets closer. Photo ISRO/Reuters
A series of images sent by Chandrayaan-3 show the craters on the lunar surface getting larger and larger as the spacecraft gets closer. Photo ISRO/Reuters

 

India is planning to send an astronaut to the Moon by the end of the next decade as New Delhi shows no signs of being ready to rein in its space ambitions yet, the BBC reported.

In August, India became the first country to land a craft on the lunar south pole, and in September it launched a rocket to study the Sun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked scientists to work on missions to Venus and Mars, the report went on.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is also working on its Gaganyaan project, which will send a human crew 400km (248 miles) into space and then bring them home.

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

India Switches Off Pragyan Moon Rover, Sets Sights on Sun

China Space Station to Double in Size in Bid to Rival NASA

US Space Force General Floats China Crisis Hotline Plan

India’s Skyroot to Double Rocket Launches Amid Moon Fever

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Curbs Set Off Sales, Tech Boom for China Chip Equipment Firms
US Curbs Set Off Sales, Tech Boom for China Chip Equipment Firms
US Seeks Details on Sequoia's Chinese Tech Investments - FT
US Seeks Details on Sequoia's Chinese Tech Investments - FT
Hang Seng, Nikkei Slump On Middle East Tensions, Fed Fears
Hang Seng, Nikkei Slump On Middle East Tensions, Fed Fears
US Seizes Website Domains Used by North Korean IT Workers
US Seizes Website Domains Used by North Korean IT Workers
logo

Space

China Space Station to Double in Size in Bid to Rival NASA
China Space Station to Double in Size in Bid to Rival NASA
Sean O'Meara 05 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com