India

India Not About to Drop Ban on Chinese Investment: Trade Minister

July 30, 2024

“There is no rethinking at present to support Chinese investments in the country,” Trade Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.


India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal takes part at the panel discussion "Trade: Now what?" during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, May 25, 2022 (Reuters file image).

 

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal killed off speculation on Tuesday that his country may allow Chinese investments in the country in the near future.

Goyal said the new Modi government was not rethinking the issue, despite suggestions from some officials that the government should ease its restrictions.

Earlier this month, India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said in the government’s annual economic survey that New Delhi should focus on direct investments from China to boost its exports and help keep India’s growing trade deficit with Beijing in check.

 

ALSO SEE: ‘India’s Tesla’, Ola Electric, Eyes $734 Million IPO

 

“There is no rethinking at present to support Chinese investments in the country,” the minister told reporters in New Delhi.

The economic survey recommendations are not binding on the government, Goyal said.

India tightened scrutiny on investments from Chinese companies following clashes on the two nuclear-armed countries’ remote Himalayan border in mid-2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, had backed Nageswaran’s suggestion to allow more Chinese investment into the country.

The trade minister’s comments follow a report last week that said India may ease restrictions on Chinese investment in non-sensitive sectors like solar panels and battery manufacturing.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

India Finance Minister Backs Call For Chinese Investment Return

Apple’s India Boost as New Delhi Cuts Tech Import Duties

India to Spend Billions to Boost Jobs in First Post-Poll Budget

India Refusing to Restart Direct Passenger Flights With China

‘Hello China, Goodbye India’: Musk’s Trip Seen As Snub To Modi

India Hits New High on Key MSCI Index as China Slides

India’s Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi

Investors Exiting China Flock to India Despite Overheating Risk

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

