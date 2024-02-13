fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

India Hits New High on Key MSCI Index as China Slides

February 13, 2024

Index provider MSCI raised Indian stocks to an all-time high of 18.2% on Tuesday, which saw it narrow the gap with China, and could lead to inflows of about $1.2 billion


MSCI said on Friday it will cut the index weighting on four Adani firms from March 1.
As well as raising India's weightage, MSCI added five Indian stocks to its Global Standard index and did not move any out. In contrast, it also removed 66 Chinese stocks while adding five. Reuters file photo.

 

India has improved its weightage on MSCI’s Global Standard index in the latest grading of emerging market stocks for investors.

Index provider MSCI raised Indian stocks to an all-time high of 18.2% on Tuesday, which saw it narrow the gap with China, and could lead to inflows of about $1.2 billion, analysts said.

In comparison, China’s weight in the index fell to 25.4% after the February revision, from 26.6% a year ago.

 

ALSO SEE: Energy Veteran Named Envoy For India-Middle East Corridor to EU

 

The convergence of weights between Indian and Chinese stocks has intensified since August 2020, when China’s weightage was five times that of India’s.

MSCI’s revisions will come into effect after markets close on February 29 (as 2024 is a leap year). Indian shares had a 17.9% weight on the index ahead of the February review.

 

Sustained rally vs China’s underperformance

The gain for India can be attributed to a sustained rally in equities and relative underperformance of other emerging markets, especially China, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in a note on Tuesday.

India could surpass a 20% weight on the MSCI index by early 2024, on consistent flows from domestic institutional investors and steady foreign portfolio investor participation, Nuvama said.

MSCI added five Indian stocks to its Global Standard index and did not move any out. In contrast, the index provider removed 66 Chinese stocks while adding five.

India’s state-owned lenders Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India were added to the large-cap category, while Bharat Heavy Electricals and NMDC were included in the mid-cap category. GMR Airports Infrastructure was moved to the mid-cap category from small-caps.

India could witness up to $1.2 billion of passive foreign flows after the February review, Nuvama said.

About 27 small-cap stocks were added to the MSCI Domestic index, while six were either moved to other categories or removed.

Tata Motors and Macrotech Developers were added to the domestic index under the large-cap category while Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Embassy Office Park REIT to the mid-caps.

Bharat Heavy Electricals, Persistent Systems, MRF, Suzlon Energy and Cummins India were moved to the mid-cap index from small-caps.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Critics Say China’s ‘National Team’ Can’t Fix Its Sinking Markets

 

China Stocks See Highest Foreign Outflows of 2023 in December

 

China’s Stock Index Near 5-Year Low After Moody’s Outlook Cut

 

‘De-Risking’ by Western Businesses Eroding China’s Outlook

 

Emerging Asia Sees Largest Outflows as Funds Stay Cold on China

 

Big Shareholders ‘Stopped From Selling Beijing Exchange Stocks’

 

India to Overtake China to Become Global IPO Leader

 

SEBI Probing Adani Share Sale, MSCI Cuts Firms’ Index Weight

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Energy Veteran Named Envoy For India-Middle East Corridor to EU
Energy Veteran Named Envoy For India-Middle East Corridor to EU
Asia Trade Thin With Nikkei, Hang Seng, Others on Holiday
Asia Trade Thin With Nikkei, Hang Seng, Others on Holiday
Indonesia, China to Cut Nickel Output as EV Metal Loses Sheen
Indonesia, China to Cut Nickel Output as EV Metal Loses Sheen
China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery - Nikkei
China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery - Nikkei
logo

Market Insights

Every Country Must Set up AI Infrastructure, Nvidia’s Huang Says
Every Country Must Set up AI Infrastructure, Nvidia’s Huang Says
Jim Pollard 12 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com