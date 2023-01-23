India Orders YouTube, Twitter to Cut Links to BBC Report – Wire

The Modi government ordered YouTube and Twitter to remove links to a BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat communal violence, a rival MP has said

The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi has told YouTube and Twitter “to remove links posting the BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat communal violence”, according to a report by The Wire, which said the two media platforms had reportedly agreed to remove the documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, which looks at Modi and the country’s Muslim minority, notably Modi’s role, when he was chief minister in Gujarat during riots in the western state in early 2002 that ended “with over 1,000 deaths”.

A rival Congress MP alleged that the hour-long documentary showed how the PM “hates minorities”, according to the report, which said the government used emergency powers under the controversial IT Rules, 2021 after senior officials from multiple ministries found the report undermines India’s sovereignty and integrity and had “the potential to adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign states.”

