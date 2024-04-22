fbpx

India Seen Overhauling Japan as World’s No4 Economy – Nikkei

April 22, 2024

According to the IMF, India is also expected to overtake Germany to become the world’s third-largest economic power by 2027


India's factory activity grew at its fastest in four months in April, buoying hopes that it will continue to be one of the fastest growing economies despite the global slowdown.
Workers assemble Royal Enfield motorcycles inside a factory in Oragadam, Tami Nadu. File photo: AFP.

 

India is on track to overtake Japan as the world’s No4 economy next year with a weakening yen seen accelerating the switch, according to an International Monetary Fund estimate, Nikkei Asia reported.

India’s GDP is forecast to total $4.3398 trillion in 2025, compared with Japan’s $4.3103 trillion, the IMF said in its latest report. Japan’s GDP was overtaken by Germany in 2023.

The Fund’s forecast in October had predicted India moving past Japan in the rankings in 2026 but the depreciation of the Japanese yen is seen reducing Japan’s economy in dollar terms, the story went on, while the Indian rupee has largely remained flat against the dollar since the beginning of 2023.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Indians Vote in World’s Biggest Election, Violence Mars 1st Phase

India in $100 billion Investment Deal With Europe Trade Group

India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups

India Gives Go-Ahead to $15.2 Billion Triple Chip Plants Plan

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

