India Seen Overhauling Japan as World’s No4 Economy – Nikkei

According to the IMF, India is also expected to overtake Germany to become the world’s third-largest economic power by 2027

India is on track to overtake Japan as the world’s No4 economy next year with a weakening yen seen accelerating the switch, according to an International Monetary Fund estimate, Nikkei Asia reported.

India’s GDP is forecast to total $4.3398 trillion in 2025, compared with Japan’s $4.3103 trillion, the IMF said in its latest report. Japan’s GDP was overtaken by Germany in 2023.

The Fund’s forecast in October had predicted India moving past Japan in the rankings in 2026 but the depreciation of the Japanese yen is seen reducing Japan’s economy in dollar terms, the story went on, while the Indian rupee has largely remained flat against the dollar since the beginning of 2023.

By Sean O’Meara

