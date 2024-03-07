fbpx

India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups

March 7, 2024

New Delhi is to target the cash at developing computing infrastructure and large language models


AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and an Indian flag are seen in this illustration taken on December 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

India has given the go-ahead to a $1.25 billion investment in artificial intelligence projects, as New Delhi bids to keep pace with its Asian rivals in the cutting-edge tech sector. 

The 103 billion rupee commitment was approved on Thursday with the cash targeted at developing computing infrastructure and the development of large language models, the government said.

 

The money will also be used for funding AI startups, as well as developing AI applications for the public sector, New Delhi said in a statement.

India’s artificial intelligence market is projected to touch $17 billion by 2027, growing at an annualised rate of 25%-35% between 2024 and 2027, according to IT industry body Nasscom.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

