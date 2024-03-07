India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups

New Delhi is to target the cash at developing computing infrastructure and large language models

India has given the go-ahead to a $1.25 billion investment in artificial intelligence projects, as New Delhi bids to keep pace with its Asian rivals in the cutting-edge tech sector.

The 103 billion rupee commitment was approved on Thursday with the cash targeted at developing computing infrastructure and the development of large language models, the government said.

Also on AF: EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs

The money will also be used for funding AI startups, as well as developing AI applications for the public sector, New Delhi said in a statement.

India’s artificial intelligence market is projected to touch $17 billion by 2027, growing at an annualised rate of 25%-35% between 2024 and 2027, according to IT industry body Nasscom.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

