India Targeting Domestic Microchip Production by 2024

July 5, 2023

Semiconductor firm Micron will begin work on a government-backed $2.75 billion chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat next month


The United States' biggest memory chipmaker, Micron, announced plans on Friday to invest 4.3 billion yuan ($603 million) in a Chinese facility despite Beijing's tit-for-tat curbs against the company.
Micron Technology is a US producer of computer memory and computer data storage. Photo: Reuters.

 

India plans to begin producing its first domestically manufactured microchips by the end of next year.

The country will break ground next month on its first semiconductor assembly plant, after Micron Technology won state and government backing for a $2.75 billion chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat.

 

Also on AF: China Automakers Set to Claim No1 Spot at Home for 1st Time

 

Micron said last week it will invest up to $825 million in the fab which will be constructed in Sanand, near the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

New Delhi and the state of Gujarat are coming up with the remaining cash, with 50% of the total from government and the final 20% from the local state.

A second phase of the project is expected to start towards the second half of the decade, it said. The two phases together will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

