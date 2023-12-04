fbpx

India to Overtake China to Become Global IPO Leader

December 4, 2023

Chinese indexes saw double digit falls in the number of IPOs, compared to last year, amid geopolitical tensions with the West and increasing scrutiny from Beijing regulators


The logo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters.

 

India is set to become the IPO hub of the world this year, usurping China from a position it has held for years.

Indian financial capital Mumbai saw more initial public offerings (IPOs) on its two indexes in 2023, than China’s three exchanges, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

IPO’s on Mumbai’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were on course to jump 45% compared to last year, the report said, citing data from Ernst & Young.

 

Also on AF: Wealthy Families, Private Firms Moving Billions Out of China

 

Meanwhile, Chinese indexes saw double digit falls in the number of IPOs, the report added. The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) led the fall with a 36% drop, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) saw a 33% year-on-year drop in the number of IPOs.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also saw a 19% fall in IPOs, compared with last year.

The fall in the number of IPOs on Chinese exchanges has been driven not just by its geopolitical tensions with the West, but also a tightening regulatory structure for listings.

In August, Chinese regulators decided to restrict IPOs on the mainland to boost the secondary market. Earlier in the year, Beijing also stepped up scrutiny of offshore listings, leading to a large backlog of applicants.

India, meanwhile, is benefitting from a young demographic and investor confidence in the economy and increasing liquidity in the hands of domestic investors, analysts said.

The country is also emerging as an alternate destination for manufacturers looking to de-risk their supply chains from China.

Even so, Indian exchanges are still behind mainland Chinese counterparts in IPO proceeds, Nikkei Asia said.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Tata Tech Unit Valued at $6.4bn in Bumper Trading Debut

 

Growing Interest in Indian Drug Makers Amid ‘China De-Risking’

 

Foxconn to Ramp Up India Operations With $1.5bn Pledge

 

Buffett Dumps India Payments Giant Paytm at Over $60m Loss

 

India Approves Foxconn, Dell Investments in Domestic Tech Push

 

India Pondering EV Tariff Cuts to Tempt Tesla – FT

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

