fbpx

Type to search

AI

US Indicts Google Engineer of Stealing AI Secrets For China

March 7, 2024

The employee, a Chinese national, stole details about chips and software that helps power a supercomputer “capable of executing at the cutting edge of machine learning and AI technology”


A Google sign is seen at its office in California
A Google sign is seen at its office in California. Photo: Reuters

 

A US jury indicted a former Google engineer on Tuesday for stealing trade secrets related to artificial intelligence from the tech giant in order to help two Chinese firms he was secretly working for.

The indictment said Chinese national Linwei Ding, also known as Leon Ding, stole detailed information form Google’s Alphabet unit about the hardware infrastructure and software platform that lets the tech firm’s supercomputing data centres train large AI models through machine learning.

The stolen information included details about chips and systems, and software that helps power a supercomputer “capable of executing at the cutting edge of machine learning and AI technology,” the indictment said.

 

Also on AF: China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data

 

Google designed some of the allegedly stolen chip blueprints to gain an edge over cloud computing rivals Amazon.com and Microsoft, and reduce its reliance on Nvidia.

Ding allegedly began his thefts three years after Google hired him in 2019. At the time, an early-stage Chinese tech company was courting Ding as its chief technology officer.

By May 2023, Ding uploaded more than 500 confidential files, the indictment said, adding that he founded his own technology company that month.

Ding then circulated a document to a chat group that said “We have experience with Google’s ten-thousand-card computational power platform; we just need to replicate and upgrade it.”

 

Biden’s ‘Disruptive Technology Strike Force’

Google became suspicious of Ding in December 2023 and took away his laptop on January 4, this year, a day before Ding planned to resign.

The 38-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home in Newark, California. A lawyer for him could not immediately be identified.

Ding faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each criminal count.

Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, said: “We have strict safeguards to prevent the theft of our confidential commercial information and trade secrets. After an investigation, we found that this employee stole numerous documents, and we quickly referred the case to law enforcement.”

Ding’s indictment was unveiled a little over a year after the Biden administration created an interagency Disruptive Technology Strike Force to help stop advanced technology being acquired by countries such as China and Russia, or potentially threaten national security.

“The Justice Department just will not tolerate the theft of our trade secrets and intelligence,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a conference in San Francisco.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China Chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Cleared in US Trade Secrets Case

 

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

 

ASML Employee Who Stole Chip Secrets ‘Went to Work at Huawei’

 

How Samsung Exec ‘Stole $200m Chip Secrets’ for Foxconn China Fab

 

Tesla Sues China Chip Designer for ‘Stealing Tech Secrets’

 

Western Spy Chiefs Warn China Using AI to Steal Tech Secrets

 

China, North Korea Hackers Using Generative AI, Microsoft Says

 

Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs
EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs
Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal
Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal
Russia, China Plan to Build Lunar Nuclear Power Plant by 2035
Russia, China Plan to Build Lunar Nuclear Power Plant by 2035
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
logo

AI

US Sanctions Based on Wrong View of China, Says Foreign Minister
US Sanctions Based on Wrong View of China, Says Foreign Minister
Sean O'Meara 07 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com