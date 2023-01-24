fbpx

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN

January 24, 2023

The Indian billionaire said the app has astounding capabilities and described it as a “transformational moment in the democratisation” of artificial intelligence


Shares of companies run by Gautam Adani fell on Tuesday after a report by a unit of Fitch saying the group was 'deeply over-leveraged'.
Gautam Adani admits to "some addiction" to AI tool ChatGPT. AFP file photo.

 

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani said in a LinkedIn Post he is addicted to the powerful AI chatbot ChatGPT, CNN has reported, but Asia’s richest man warned that the development would have “massive ramifications” because he believed generative artificial intelligence has the “same potential and danger” as silicon chips.

The billionaire described the app as a “transformational moment in the democratisation of AI” and hailed its astounding capabilities and comical failures, said the report, with Adani predicting that the race to develop generative AI would quickly get as “complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war.”

Read the full report: CNN.

 

 

India Moves to Ban ‘Fake’ News in Latest Tech Crackdown

 

India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

 

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

South Korean AI Firm Raises Funds to Build Synthetic Data
China Taps AI to Gauge 'Loyalty' of Party Members - The Times
India's Adani, France's Total in $50bn Green Hydrogen Deal - Mint
Elon Musk Hints at Unveiling Tesla Humanoid Robot Prototype
80,000 Laid-Off Indian IT Workers Scramble to Stay in US – Mint
