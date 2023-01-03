fbpx

India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

January 3, 2023

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr described TikTok was “a sophisticated surveillance tool” and said the US needs to follow India’s move in banning the app


US FCC official Brendan Carr said banning the TikTok is a "natural next step in our efforts to secure [our] communication network" from blackmail, espionage, foreign influence campaigns and surveillance.
India’s move to ban TikTok two and a half years ago was an “incredibly important precedent”, according to Brendan Carr, a senior Republican on the US Federal Communications Commission, according to a report by TechCrunch, which quoted Carr as saying that TikTok was “a sophisticated surveillance tool”.

Carr said banning the short-video app is a “natural next step in our efforts to secure [our] communication network” from blackmail, espionage, foreign influence campaigns and surveillance, adding that the US needs “to follow India’s lead more broadly to weed out other nefarious apps as well”, the report said.

Read the full report: TechCrunch.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

