India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

India’s move to ban TikTok two and a half years ago was an “incredibly important precedent”, according to Brendan Carr, a senior Republican on the US Federal Communications Commission, according to a report by TechCrunch, which quoted Carr as saying that TikTok was “a sophisticated surveillance tool”.

Carr said banning the short-video app is a “natural next step in our efforts to secure [our] communication network” from blackmail, espionage, foreign influence campaigns and surveillance, adding that the US needs “to follow India’s lead more broadly to weed out other nefarious apps as well”, the report said.

