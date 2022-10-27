India’s Imports From China Soar to Record Level – The Hindu

India’s imports from China rose by 31% to hit a record high in the first nine months of this year, The Hindu reported.
Imports totalled $89.66 billion during this period as India purchased a greater amount of Chinese machinery and intermediate goods, and beat the previous record of $68.46 billion recorded in 2021, the report said.
Read the full report: The Hindu
