India’s Imports From China Soar to Record Level – The Hindu

Imports totalled $89.66 billion during this period as India purchased a greater amount of Chinese machinery and intermediate goods, and beat the previous record of $68.46 billion recorded in 2021, the report said.

Read the full report: The Hindu

