fbpx

Type to search

China

India’s Imports From China Soar to Record Level – The Hindu

October 27, 2022

Imports totalled $89.66 billion in the first nine months of this year as India purchased more Chinese machinery and intermediate goods, the Hindu said


India's imports from China totalled $89.66 billion during the first nine months of 2022. File Photo. Reuters.

 

India’s imports from China rose by 31% to hit a record high in the first nine months of this year, The Hindu reported.

Imports totalled $89.66 billion during this period as India purchased a greater amount of Chinese machinery and intermediate goods, and beat the previous record of $68.46 billion recorded in 2021, the report said.

Read the full report: The Hindu

 

 

Read more:

China Sees Surging Exports of Covid Equipment to North Korea

China Exports to Russia Soar Despite Economic Slowdown

Small Indian Banks Talking With Russia on Payment System

 

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Chinese Cities Crack Down on Covid as Outbreaks Grow
Chinese Cities Crack Down on Covid as Outbreaks Grow
China Industrial Profits Falling at a Higher Tempo, Data Shows
China Industrial Profits Falling at a Higher Tempo, Data Shows
Asian Shares Edge Higher Despite New China Covid Curbs
Asian Shares Edge Higher Despite New China Covid Curbs
World’s Largest iPhone Factory Hit by Covid in China - SCMP
World’s Largest iPhone Factory Hit by Covid in China - SCMP
logo

China

China’s Yuan Rebounds Sharply, As Fed Slowdown Tipped
China’s Yuan Rebounds Sharply, As Fed Slowdown Tipped
Jim Pollard 26 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com