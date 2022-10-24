fbpx

China Sees Surging Exports of Covid Equipment to North Korea

October 24, 2022

China exported 10.56 million masks to North Korea in September, up from just 210 in August, and 40,000 pairs of rubber gloves


China exported 10.56 million Covid masks to North Korea in September, up from 210 in August. File photo by Reuters.

 

China’s exports of Covid equipment to North Korea surged in September as its neighbour stepped up its battle against another virus outbreak, Chinese customs data showed on Monday.

China exported 10.56 million masks to North Korea in September, up from just 210 in August, and 40,000 pairs of rubber gloves.

North Korea has not confirmed how many people have caught Covid, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

 

Also on AF: Unveiling of ‘Team Xi’ Spurs Hong Kong Stock, Yuan Plunge

 

The country declared victory over Covid in August, while its news agency and state television showed elderly people and university students wearing masks in October, with public health experts advising people to don facial protection to guard against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Pyongyang bought two million thermometers last month, worth $280,000, after no purchases in July and August.

China’s overall exports to North Korea rose 62.5% year-on-year to $90.07 million, after leaping 217.7% in August. Top exports by value were rubber tyres, wigs, soybean oil and tobacco.

China said in late September that cross-border freight train operations between North Korea and China had resumed, ending a five-month suspension to limit the spread of Covid-19.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

Xi Jinping Doubles Down on China’s Zero Covid Policy – NYT

Shanghai Planning 3,250-Bed Covid Facility on Island

North Korea Unveils Automated Farm On Ex-Missile Test Site

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

