China Sees Surging Exports of Covid Equipment to North Korea

China’s exports of Covid equipment to North Korea surged in September as its neighbour stepped up its battle against another virus outbreak, Chinese customs data showed on Monday.

China exported 10.56 million masks to North Korea in September, up from just 210 in August, and 40,000 pairs of rubber gloves.

North Korea has not confirmed how many people have caught Covid, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

The country declared victory over Covid in August, while its news agency and state television showed elderly people and university students wearing masks in October, with public health experts advising people to don facial protection to guard against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Pyongyang bought two million thermometers last month, worth $280,000, after no purchases in July and August.

China’s overall exports to North Korea rose 62.5% year-on-year to $90.07 million, after leaping 217.7% in August. Top exports by value were rubber tyres, wigs, soybean oil and tobacco.

China said in late September that cross-border freight train operations between North Korea and China had resumed, ending a five-month suspension to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

