Japan Bought Russian Oil at Over $60 a Barrel Price Cap – Fox

April 3, 2023

Deals above the $60-a-barrel cap were allowed by the US, as Japan relied heavily on energy imports; they were “relatively small” and came mainly from the Sakhalin-2 project


Japan was allowed to purchase a small amount of gas and oil from Russia over the agreed price cap imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, because of its dependence on imports.
An offshore drilling rig is seen near the northeast Sakhalin coast. Japan was allowed to purchase a small amount of gas and oil from Russia over the agreed price cap imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, because of its dependence on imports. File photo: AFP.

 

Japan has been buying Russian oil above the $60-a-barrel cap agreed with its Western allies thanks to an exception allowed by the United States, according to a report by Fox Business, which said Japan relied heavily on imports for its energy needs and that Russian energy imports to Japan were “relatively small” and came mainly from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia’s Far East.

G7 nations and Australia agreed to the price cap on seaborne crude oil to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil while preventing a spike in global oil prices, but it prohibited shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold for less than the price cap, the report said, noting that an exception to the price cap was granted through September for oil purchased by Japan; and in the first two months of this year, Japan bought around 748,000 barrels of Russian oil for about $70 a barrel.

Read the full report: Fox Business.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

