Japan Signals It Would Aid Taiwan if China Attacked – Telegraph

Tokyo has hiked its planned military spending by 60% over the next five years as it reacts to increasing threats from Beijing

Japan has finally committed to coming to Taiwan’s defence if China invaded but only if there was global support – and its help could just be logistical not military, the UK’s Telegraph reported.

Traditionally non-committal Tokyo has come under increasing pressure to reveal its plans if Beijing attempted to retake the disputed island by force and the country’s minister of state for defence Ino Toshiro admitted: “We haven’t seen this level of threat before.”

By Sean O’Meara

