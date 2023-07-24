fbpx

Japan Signals It Would Aid Taiwan if China Attacked – Telegraph

July 24, 2023

Tokyo has hiked its planned military spending by 60% over the next five years as it reacts to increasing threats from Beijing


A Chinese warship is seen near Fuzhou and Taiwan's Matsu Islands. Photo: Reuters

 

Japan has finally committed to coming to Taiwan’s defence if China invaded but only if there was global support – and its help could just be logistical not military, the UK’s Telegraph reported.

Traditionally non-committal Tokyo has come under increasing pressure to reveal its plans if Beijing attempted to retake the disputed island by force and the country’s minister of state for defence Ino Toshiro admitted: “We haven’t seen this level of threat before.”

Read the full report: The Telegraph

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Buffett Sells Entire TSMC Stake Over Taiwan Invasion Concerns

‘EU Must Prepare for China Decoupling if Taiwan Invaded’

Chinese Warships Circling Japan After Taiwan Remarks – CNN

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

