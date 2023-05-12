fbpx

Chinese Warships Circling Japan After Taiwan Remarks – CNN

May 12, 2023

A guided-missile destroyer and three other vessels have been circling Japan’s main islands for the past 12 days in a show of power as tensions simmer over Taiwan and the G7 summit approaches


China's Type 055 guided missile destroyer Lhasa (102), which is part of a naval flotilla currently circling Japan. Photo: Global Times.

 

A Chinese naval flotilla led by a powerful destroyer has been circling Japan’s main islands over the past 12 days “in a display of military power as tensions simmer over Taiwan”, according to a report by CNN, which noted that Japan’s Defence Ministry released a map on Thursday showing the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer ‘Lhasa’ leading a four-ship flotilla on a clockwise circumnavigation.

China’s Global Times later noted that the flotilla’s journey followed “Japan’s recent provocative remarks” about Taiwan – a democratic island “which the Chinese Communist Party claims sovereignty despite never having ruled it”, it said. Japan is preparing to host G7 leaders next week, although it is uncertain if President Biden will attend, due to concerns over the debt ceiling standoff with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

G7 Nations Planning Ways to Counter China ‘Coercion’: Yellen

 

Taiwan Will Not Let US Blow up TSMC if China Invades – TN

 

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

 

Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on ‘Total’ China Blockade

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

