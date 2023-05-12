Chinese Warships Circling Japan After Taiwan Remarks – CNN

A guided-missile destroyer and three other vessels have been circling Japan’s main islands for the past 12 days in a show of power as tensions simmer over Taiwan and the G7 summit approaches

A Chinese naval flotilla led by a powerful destroyer has been circling Japan’s main islands over the past 12 days “in a display of military power as tensions simmer over Taiwan”, according to a report by CNN, which noted that Japan’s Defence Ministry released a map on Thursday showing the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer ‘Lhasa’ leading a four-ship flotilla on a clockwise circumnavigation.

China’s Global Times later noted that the flotilla’s journey followed “Japan’s recent provocative remarks” about Taiwan – a democratic island “which the Chinese Communist Party claims sovereignty despite never having ruled it”, it said. Japan is preparing to host G7 leaders next week, although it is uncertain if President Biden will attend, due to concerns over the debt ceiling standoff with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

