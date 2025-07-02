fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Judge Says China’s Huawei Must Face Trial on Iran Dealings

July 2, 2025

Huawei faces a trial in the US in May 2026 after a judge found sufficient allegations that it engaged in racketeering, stole trade secrets from six firms and committed bank fraud


Huawei logo seen in the backdrop of a US flag
Chinese tech giant Huawei has been sanctioned by the US since 2019. Photo: Reuters.

 

A ruling by a US District Court judge on Tuesday has rejected a bid by Huawei Technologies to dismiss most of a federal indictment that accused the Chinese conglomerate of trying to steal technology secrets from US rivals – and misleading banks about its work in Iran.

In a 52-page decision, US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn found sufficient allegations in the 16-count indictment that Huawei engaged in racketeering to expand its brand, stole trade secrets from six companies, and committed bank fraud.

The Iran accusations stemmed from Huawei’s alleged control of Skycom, a Hong Kong company that did business in that country.

 

Chinese Chip Firms Say US Curbs Will Help Them, Plan Big IPOs

 

Donnelly said prosecutors satisfactorily alleged Skycom “operated as Huawei’s Iranian subsidiary and ultimately stood to benefit, in a roundabout way,” from more than $100 million of money transfers through the US financial system.

Huawei has pleaded not guilty and had sought to dismiss 13 of the 16 counts, calling itself “a prosecutorial target in search of a crime.”

A trial is scheduled for May 4, 2026, and could last several months.

Neither Huawei nor its lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Interim US Attorney Joseph Nocella in Brooklyn declined to comment.

The criminal case began during US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2018, the same year the Department of Justice launched its China Initiative to address Beijing’s alleged theft of intellectual property.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou waves upon arriving from Canada at Shenzhen airport on Sept 25, 2021. CCTV via Reuters TV.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, whose father founded the company, had been a defendant, and was detained in Canada for nearly three years before being allowed to return to China. Charges against her were dismissed in 2022.

In 2022, President Joe Biden’s administration scrapped the China Initiative, after critics said it amounted to racial profiling and caused fear that chilled scientific research.

Based in Shenzhen, Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and has about 208,000 employees.

The US government has restricted Huawei’s access to American technology since 2019, citing national security concerns. Huawei denies it is a threat.

The case is US v Huawei Technologies Co et al, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No: 18-cr-00457.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Huawei Faces Trial in US for Iran Dealings, Trade Secrets

China Threatens Legal Action Against Anyone Who Shuns Its Chips

Beijing Says Latest US Chip Warning Puts Trade Truce at Risk

Taiwan Blacklists Chinese Chipmakers Huawei, SMIC

Satellite Images Show Huawei’s Expanding Chip Facilities – FT

China’s Huawei, SMIC ‘to Ramp Up Production’ of Newest AI Chip

Huawei Bribery Scandal: Five Charged After EU Parliament Raids

US Revoked Eight Licences For Exports to China’s Huawei in 2024

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT

US Moves to Drop Charges Against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Freed Huawei Finance Head Meng Wanzhou Back in Spotlight – WSJ

China Welcomes Huawei Exec Home, Trudeau Hugs Freed Canadians

Huawei CFO Meng, Two Canadians Fly Home After US Prosecutors’ Deal

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

