fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Lithium Battery Supply Chains Blighted by Labour Abuses – WA

September 20, 2024

Researchers claim forced and child labor issues were found in 75% of lithium battery supply chains – most of them in China


A lithium battery pack is seen at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing in this April 2016 file photo by Reuters.

 

Three-quarters of the world’s lithium supplies could be banned in the US after it emerged forced and child labour abuses were widespread throughout the industry, WardsAuto reported.

A study by UK artificial intelligence risk assessment specialist, Infyos, claims the industry’s supply chains, critical to the shift from fossil-fuelled autos to hybrids and fully electric vehicles, are riddled with human rights abuses, the story continued.

The company says its research revealed that 75% of lithium-ion battery suppliers use supply chains identified as using one or more companies facing allegations of severe human rights abuses – with most of the worst of these companies based in China.

The US Senate Finance Committee Chair has already accused automotive manufacturers of “sticking their heads in the sand” over forced labour in their supply chains, the report on the auto news site went on, with Washington ready to take ‘extreme action’ if needed.

Read the full story: WardsAuto

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Tamps Down Lithium Battery Makers Amid Overcapacity Worry

Chinese Lithium Battery Chief Urges Beijing to Fix Overcapacity

Breakthrough Lithium Battery Can be Charged 6,000 Times – TX

China Lithium Prices to Tank in 2024 Amid Global Supply Surge

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Lifted by Tech Gains, Hang Seng Rallies on Rate Boost
Nikkei Lifted by Tech Gains, Hang Seng Rallies on Rate Boost
Electrification Cuts Oil, Gas Production Emissions by 80%
Electrification Cuts Oil, Gas Production Emissions by 80%
Green Investment Hindered by Poor Demand For Low-Carbon Products
Green Investment Hindered by Poor Demand For Low-Carbon Products
US May Sanction China’s DRAM Chip Giants Next, Analyst Warns
US May Sanction China’s DRAM Chip Giants Next, Analyst Warns
logo

Electric Vehicles

EV Tariffs: China Vows to Negotiate With EU ‘Until Last Moment’
EV Tariffs: China Vows to Negotiate With EU ‘Until Last Moment’
Vishakha Saxena 19 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com