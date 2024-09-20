Lithium Battery Supply Chains Blighted by Labour Abuses – WA

Researchers claim forced and child labor issues were found in 75% of lithium battery supply chains – most of them in China

Three-quarters of the world’s lithium supplies could be banned in the US after it emerged forced and child labour abuses were widespread throughout the industry, WardsAuto reported.

A study by UK artificial intelligence risk assessment specialist, Infyos, claims the industry’s supply chains, critical to the shift from fossil-fuelled autos to hybrids and fully electric vehicles, are riddled with human rights abuses, the story continued.

The company says its research revealed that 75% of lithium-ion battery suppliers use supply chains identified as using one or more companies facing allegations of severe human rights abuses – with most of the worst of these companies based in China.

The US Senate Finance Committee Chair has already accused automotive manufacturers of “sticking their heads in the sand” over forced labour in their supply chains, the report on the auto news site went on, with Washington ready to take ‘extreme action’ if needed.

Read the full story: WardsAuto

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

China Tamps Down Lithium Battery Makers Amid Overcapacity Worry

Chinese Lithium Battery Chief Urges Beijing to Fix Overcapacity

Breakthrough Lithium Battery Can be Charged 6,000 Times – TX

China Lithium Prices to Tank in 2024 Amid Global Supply Surge