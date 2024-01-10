fbpx

Breakthrough Lithium Battery Can be Charged 6,000 Times – TX

January 10, 2024

Harvard scientists say their solid state battery design charges in minutes and lasts for thousands of cycles


EV battery maker CALB targets $1.47 billion Hong Kong IPO
A rechargeable lithium ion battery made for Volkswagen. Photo: Reuters

 

Researchers in the US say they have developed a super-advanced lithium battery that can be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times with each charge taking only minutes, TechXplore reported.

Scientists at the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) made the breakthrough after designing a multi-layered battery which extends its life and speeds up the charging process, the report on the science and technology website went on.

Read the full story: TechXplore

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Lithium Prices to Tank in 2024 Amid Global Supply Surge

Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant

Geely-Owned EV-Maker Zeekr Reveals Fast-Charging LFP Battery

Swedish Eco-Battery Could Break China Reliance – Guardian

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits
Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant
Singapore Firm Taps AI to Cut Critical Mineral Mining Costs
China, US EV Sales Lead Charge as Electric Revolution Speeds Up
