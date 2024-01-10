Breakthrough Lithium Battery Can be Charged 6,000 Times – TX

Harvard scientists say their solid state battery design charges in minutes and lasts for thousands of cycles

Researchers in the US say they have developed a super-advanced lithium battery that can be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times with each charge taking only minutes, TechXplore reported.

Scientists at the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) made the breakthrough after designing a multi-layered battery which extends its life and speeds up the charging process, the report on the science and technology website went on.

By Sean O’Meara

