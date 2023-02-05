Ma Meeting Sparks 800% Surge in HK Biochemical Firm – Nikkei

Ma’s movements have drawn intense scrutiny since the Alibaba founder fell out with Chinese authorities

Speculation about Alibaba founder Jack Ma sent the shares of one Hong Kong-listed biochemical company soaring nearly 800% this week, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Chia Tai Enterprises International, which is majority-owned by Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, saw its shares surge after the Hong Kong Economic Times reported that Ma met Dhanin – Thailand’s richest man and the senior chairman of CP Group – and his son Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, over the Lunar New Year holiday in Hong Kong.

