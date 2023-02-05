fbpx

Type to search

Markets

Ma Meeting Sparks 800% Surge in HK Biochemical Firm – Nikkei

February 5, 2023

Ma’s movements have drawn intense scrutiny since the Alibaba founder fell out with Chinese authorities


Ma and his corporate empire have been under heavy pressure from Beijing since a speech in October 2020
Ma and his corporate empire have been under heavy pressure from Beijing since a speech in October 2020.

 

Speculation about Alibaba founder Jack Ma sent the shares of one Hong Kong-listed biochemical company soaring nearly 800% this week, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Chia Tai Enterprises International, which is majority-owned by Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, saw its shares surge after the Hong Kong Economic Times reported that Ma met Dhanin – Thailand’s richest man and the senior chairman of CP Group – and his son Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, over the Lunar New Year holiday in Hong Kong.

Full story: Nikkei Asia

 

Read more:

Founder Jack Ma Gives up Control in Ant Revamp

Jack Ma Has Been Living in Tokyo for Six Months – FT

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Reappears In Hong Kong

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid
Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid
US Downs ‘Spy Balloon’, Dealing Blow to Tensions Thaw Hopes
US Downs ‘Spy Balloon’, Dealing Blow to Tensions Thaw Hopes
Japan Hoverbike Start-Up Revs Up For $600m Nasdaq Listing
Japan Hoverbike Start-Up Revs Up For $600m Nasdaq Listing
China’s Economy Rebounding But Reforms Still Needed: IMF
China’s Economy Rebounding But Reforms Still Needed: IMF
logo

Markets

Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei
Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei
Vishakha Saxena 03 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com