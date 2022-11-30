fbpx

Jack Ma Has Been Living in Tokyo for Six Months – FT

November 30, 2022

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo with his family, personal chef and security, avoiding China’s Covid restrictions and developing an interest in art and painting watercolours, a new report says


Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo with his family for about six months, according to a report by the FT.
Jack Ma has stayed out of the limelight since his infamous speech in late 2020 and the crackdown by regulators on his and many other tech companies in China. File photo from 2015 by Reuters.

 

Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who disappeared from public view two years ago after upsetting Chinese authorities with a speech he gave, has been living in central Tokyo with his family, personal chef and security for about six months, according to a report by the Financial Times, which quoted sources as saying the billionaire had visited hot springs and ski resorts outside the capital and made regular trips to the US and Israel.

Ma’s speech spurred a dramatic tech crackdown, including a state-enforced rejig of Ant Group, which he founded, and a $2.8 billion fine imposed on Alibaba for anti-monopoly abuses, the report said, adding that “his social activities centre around a small handful of private members’ clubs” in the swish Ginza district and people in the local modern-art scene said Ma had become an enthusiastic collector and had even turned to painting watercolours.

Read the full report: The FT.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War
Fears of Economic Cost as Korea's Truckers Continue Strike
Asia Shares Lifted by Covid Jabs Vow But Factory Data Weighs
Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies at 96
China’s BYD to Sell its Electric Vehicles in Mexico in 2023
