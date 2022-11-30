Jack Ma Has Been Living in Tokyo for Six Months – FT

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo with his family, personal chef and security, avoiding China’s Covid restrictions and developing an interest in art and painting watercolours, a new report says

Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who disappeared from public view two years ago after upsetting Chinese authorities with a speech he gave, has been living in central Tokyo with his family, personal chef and security for about six months, according to a report by the Financial Times, which quoted sources as saying the billionaire had visited hot springs and ski resorts outside the capital and made regular trips to the US and Israel.

Ma’s speech spurred a dramatic tech crackdown, including a state-enforced rejig of Ant Group, which he founded, and a $2.8 billion fine imposed on Alibaba for anti-monopoly abuses, the report said, adding that “his social activities centre around a small handful of private members’ clubs” in the swish Ginza district and people in the local modern-art scene said Ma had become an enthusiastic collector and had even turned to painting watercolours.

Read the full report: The FT.

