Major Chinese Cities Lift Home Buying Curbs to Aid Developers

The announcements come on the heels of a series of nationwide support measures announced by Beijing for the property sector

In fresh moves aimed at putting a floor beneath a deepening real estate crisis in the country, at least three major Chinese cities removed restrictions on home buying last week.

Nanjing, the provincial capital of affluent Jiangsu province, said it would let people buy flats without proof of eligibility in four districts, effectively easing its last restrictions on home purchases.

Dalian and Shenyang, two of the most populous cities in the northeastern province of Liaoning, separately announced they will no longer restrict the number of properties residents can buy in most parts of the city.

Also on AF: Deflationary Pressures on China Ease, But Demand Still Weak

Both cities also offered fresh subsidies for buyers and tax relief for sellers.

The announcements come on the heels of a series of nationwide support measures announced by Beijing for the property sector, including lower mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers.

The world’s second-largest economy is gradually rolling back a crackdown on the property sector in a bid to revive its economy.

China’s debt-riddled property sector accounts for one-quarter of the state’s economic activity. It has been in a downward spiral since 2021 when the government moved to stop developers from accumulating debt.

The sector also contributes the bulk of revenues to local governments, which are currently burdened with nearly $12.8 trillion debt, through property taxes and land sales.

Smaller Chinese cities, meanwhile, are faced with a potential glut of unfinished homes, another economic and social strain that Beijing is trying to avoid. Analysts estimate the country saddled with more than 50 million unsold or empty apartments at present.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: