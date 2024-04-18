fbpx

Scientists Build Carbon-Consuming Electricity Generator – ABC

April 18, 2024

The carbon-negative “nano-generator” is the work of researchers at the Dow Centre for Sustainable Engineering Innovation


Scientists in Australia have have built an electrical generator that consumes carbon dioxide, in what could be a breakthrough for the carbon capture industry and the global push to reduce emissions, ABC News reported.

The prototype device, developed by researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ), generates electricity as it absorbs CO2 and now the scientists are looking at how they can scale up the process and help boost the fight against climate change, the story went on.

The device could be a game-changer for the oil and gas industry, which currently uses carbon capture and storage as one way to help offset greenhouse gas emissions, capturing CO2 at the site of production and then burying it deep underground where it is trapped in a the rock layers.

Read the full story: ABC News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects

Cost of Carbon Capture by 2050 May be Double Estimates – IME

US Startup, Singapore to Build an Ocean Carbon Removal Plant

China’s Carbon Market Hampered by Fraud, ‘Weak’ Design

 

 

