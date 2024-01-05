Militants Get ‘Final Warning’ After Red Sea Missile Launch – AP

The Houthis were told they face potential military action if they continue to harass shipping along the critical trade link

Militants launched an armed unmanned surface vessel (USV) at US Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea – just hours after a Washington-led coalition had issued a final warning to the Iran-backed militia group, AP News reported.

The USV that had been launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a “couple of miles” of ships before detonating, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Navy operations in the Middle East, said.

Since late October, the Houthis have launched scores of one-way attack drones and missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea, forcing shipping firms to reroute away from the Suez Canal and disrupting supply lines between Asia and Europe.

Read the full story: AP News

By Sean O’Meara

