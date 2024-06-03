fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

More US Law Firms Ditch Shanghai as Business Slumps – FT

June 3, 2024

More US law firms have left or are about to leave Shanghai, as business activity between the world’s top economies continues to drop


US law firms are bailing on China's top financial centre. This Reuters file image from 2017 shows people on the Bund in front of Pudong, the financial district in Shanghai.

 

The exodus of US law firms has increased with Sidney Austin, Perkins Coie, Latham & Watkins, plus Orrick either closing or announcing that they will shut their offices in Shanghai, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday, which noted that Weil, and Akin Gump had also closed shop in Beijing.

Sidley Austin still has offices in Beijing and Hong Kong, while Orrick opened an office in Singapore three years ago, it said, adding that Dealogic data shows that mergers and acquisitions in China are at their lowest in 12 years, while domestic equity market activity is “lower than any year since 2009”.

The plunge in Western business activity has been noted by foreign chambers of commerce, while there has also been “an uptick in Chinese companies going abroad,” it said.

Read the full report. The FT.

 

ALSO SEE:

US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia

US Warns China of Sanctions: ‘Helping Russia Threatens Europe’

China Providing 90% of Chips Used in Russia, Despite Sanctions

Chinese, Russian Firms Agree Multiple Deals as Ties Deepen

Chinese Loans to Russia Quadruple Since Ukraine War – FT

20 China Firms Among 300 Sanctioned by US Over Russian War

China-Russia Trade ‘Goes Underground’ as Big Banks Pull Back

US Releases Detailed Rules For Export Curbs on AI Chips to China

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Modi Work Reforms Aim to Make India a Global Manufacturing Hub
Modi Work Reforms Aim to Make India a Global Manufacturing Hub
China’s Plan to Rival OpenAI Gets Saudi Backing - FT
China’s Plan to Rival OpenAI Gets Saudi Backing - FT
China Reaches Moon's Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples
China Reaches Moon's Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples
China's New Home Prices Edge Up For Ninth Consecutive Month
China's New Home Prices Edge Up For Ninth Consecutive Month
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
Vishakha Saxena 01 Jun 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com