US Releases Detailed Rules For Export Curbs on AI Chips to China

The 166 pages of rules note that restrictions on chip shipments to China also apply to laptops. They will take effect on Thursday

The US government on Friday released detailed and revised rules on Friday that aim to block China getting access to advanced chips and chipmaking tools.

The Biden Administration move is part of an effort to hobble Beijing’s chipmaking industry because of national security concerns.

The rules, which run 166 pages in length, clarify that restrictions on chip shipments to China also apply to laptops containing those chips. They will take effect on Thursday April 4.

The US is seeking to halt shipments to China of more advanced AI chips designed by Nvidia and others as Washington cracks down on Beijing over concerns its advancing tech sector could help boost China’s military.

The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, has said it plans to continue updating its restrictions on technology shipments to China as it seeks to bolster and fine-tune the measures.

US officials area also putting together a list of advanced Chinese chip factories that are prohibited from receiving American technology, in an effort to make it easier for companies to adhere to sanctions.

The list could be released in the next couple of months, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Washington, in 2022, restricted US chip equipment makers from shipping key tools to Chinese factories that produce advanced chips. But companies said they have struggled to identify which fabs those are.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

