MSCI Culls Another 60 Chinese Stocks From Its Indexes

August 13, 2024

Some 56 companies trading on exchanges on mainland China and four in Hong Kong will be removed from the MSCI China Index at the end of August, MSCI said


MSCI said on Monday it will cut another 60 Chinese stocks from its China index, plus other gauges at the end of this month as investor interest in them has sunk (Reuters file photo).

 

MSCI, the global index compiler, will remove a further 60 Chinese stocks from its gauges – its third consecutive cull this year, after its latest quarterly review, it said in a statement on Monday.

The move showed the “waning significance” of Chinese equities in overseas investors’ portfolios, the South China Morning Post said on Tuesday, noting that global investors have been underweight on such stocks for a few years amid Western curbs technology companies and the prolonged property crisis.

 

ALSO SEE: Indian Regulator Recalls Competition Probe Reports on Apple

 

Major stocks on the A-share market set to be removed include carmaker Beiqi Foton Motor and People.cn, the state media and advertising group, plus Hong Kong-listed shop operator China Tourism Group Duty Free, Ganfeng Lithium Group and GF Securities, the statement showed.

These changes will also affect the MSCI Emerging-Markets Index and the MSCI All Country World Index, it said. At the end of July, Chinese on- and offshore stocks accounted for about 22% of the weighting of MSCI’s emerging-market gauge.

They are expected to be mostly replaced by equities from India, Japan and Korea.

Just two Chinese stocks will be added to MSCI’s indexes this month – Victory Giant Technology, which makes printed circuit boards, plus  Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower, which makes power generation equipment.

The latest removals follows 122 equities that MSCI removed in May and February. Despite recent interest from hedge funds, Goldman Sachs said recently that Chinese stocks were still near a five-year low.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

