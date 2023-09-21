fbpx

Myanmar's Central Bank Cancels 120 Forex Licences – RFA

September 21, 2023

Over 160 companies have lost their licences to exchange money since the coup in Myanmar for failing to adhere to the central bank’s official exchange rate, while a notoriously rich general has been ousted


Opposition to the coup in Myanmar has led to a nationwide civil disobedience movement that has rocked the government and the economy.
Troops stand guard outside the Central Bank of Myanmar just after the coup. Opposition to the takeover led to a nationwide civil disobedience movement that turned into a full-scale civil war over two years ago. The Myanmar military is believed to have lost a significant number of troops in fighting in multiple provinces since then. Photo: Reuters.

 

Myanmar’s central bank, now controlled by the country’s military government, revoked 123 foreign exchange licences this week used by forex traders, travel agents, airlines, hotels, building companies, gem traders and others, according to a report by Radio Free Asia, which said that they and 44 other firms hit with a similar ban earlier – 167 firms in total – are now barred from trading in dollars because they refused to adhere to the general’s onerous exchange rate.

The central bank imposed an official rate of 2,100 kyat per US dollar in April 2022, however the market rate for the currency has plunged to between 3,300-3,500 kyat amid the country’s deteriorating economic crisis since the coup that overthrew the Suu Kyi government in February 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank Governor Than Than Swe and 43 other officials at the junta-controlled bank have been designated ‘terrorists’ by the National Unity Government (NUG or government-in-exile) for financing war crimes, a report by Irrawaddy exile news outlet said last week, which explained that the bank had misused public funds and was “complicit in the purchase of military equipment, jet fuel and weapons used to kill civilians”.

In a separate report, however, there was more positive news – that the junta had arrested Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, the regime’s notorious no-6-ranked general, known as the “Kickback king” because of his habit of allegedly demanding “at least $20,000 or the equivalent in gold and gifts” from any businesspeople who wanted to meet him.

Moe Myint Tun was accused of pocketing millions in bribes over the past two years after being given the job of overseeing Myanmar’s economic affairs, and heading the junta’s Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) and Foreign Exchange Supervisory Committee. The 55-year-old general, said to savour Louis XIII Cognac, while the bulk of citizens languish in dire poverty, is now allegedly under house arrest.

Read the full reports: Radio Free Asia, and The Irrawaddy.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Key Bangladeshi Bank Freezes Myanmar Regime Accounts

 

UOB to Cut Ties With Myanmar Banks on Sept 1 – Nikkei

 

EU, US Sanctions Aim to Curb Funds for War in Myanmar

 

Crime Gangs Control Some Myanmar, Laos Economic Zones: UN

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China Says US 'Repeatedly, Systematically' Hacked Huawei - SCMP
India Suspends Visa for Canadians Amid Spiralling Consular Row
China Sees Calls for Deep Reform, Others Urge More Spending
China Blocked Exports of Two Chipmaking Metals in August
