New Alibaba CEO Wants Focus on AI, ‘Young Employees’ At Helm

Eddie Wu, a long-time lieutenant of former Alibaba chief Jack Ma, takes charge of the company amid its biggest organisational restructure of its 24-year history

Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba Group’s incoming chief Eddie Wu has laid out the company’s strategic objectives, in a letter to his staff, stressing that the firm’s two main focuses will be “user first” and “AI-driven”.

Wu, who sent the letter on Tuesday, his third day in the top job, also said Alibaba would focus on promoting young employees, specifically citing those born after 1985, to form the core of its business management teams within the next four years.

This would help maintain a “start-up mindset” and prevent the company getting “stuck in our old ways”, he said, in an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

Also on AF: Alibaba Stock Slips On Daniel Zhang’s Sudden Cloud Unit Exit

Wu is one of Alibaba Group’s founders and long-time lieutenant of former chief Jack Ma. His charge of the company comes at a key moment for Alibaba, which is undergoing the biggest organisational restructure of its 24-year history.

“Over the next decade, the most significant change agent will be the disruptions bought about by AI across all sectors,” Wu said in the letter.

“If we don’t keep up with the changes of the AI era, we will be displaced.”

Recovering from crackdowns

Alibaba beat analyst expectations in its first-quarter earnings report last month, but its recovery from a two-year regulatory crackdown has been complicated by the dual challenges of rising competition and a slowing Chinese economy.

Economic headwinds have helped drive more domestic e-commerce consumers to low-cost platforms, such as PDD Holdings Pinduoduo and ByteDance’s Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, prompting Alibaba’s domestic e-commerce arm to focus on value for money segments.

Late on Sunday Alibaba also announced that Wu would concurrently serve as CEO of its cloud computing unit, replacing Daniel Zhang.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Zhang had said in June he was stepping away as CEO of Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud division, which is aiming to have an IPO by May 2024.

The Cloud Intelligence Group, valued at $41 billion to $60 billion this year, is among five units Alibaba is spinning off as part of its restructuring.

The cloud unit is Alibaba’s second-biggest revenue source after domestic e-commerce and houses the group’s generative artificial intelligence model, Tongyi Qianwen.

The unit reported revenue growth of 4% for the quarter, the smallest among the group’s six business units. But analysts estimate it is China’s largest cloud provider with a 34% market share, ahead of Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and Baidu.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: