New FTX Chief Slates ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Control’

FTX, which had been one the world’s largest crypto exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after traders withdrew $6 billion in just 72 hours

FTX’s new chief executive officer, John Ray, has slammed the quality of oversight at the bankrupt crypto exchange, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said.

Ray also criticised his predecessor and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried for making “erratic and misleading public statements”.

FTX, which had been among the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after panicked traders withdrew $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours. Earlier rival exchange Binance also abandoned a rescue deal.

Vox on Wednesday published an interview with Bankman-Fried where he said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy protection and criticised regulators.

He later attempted to douse the fire, saying the basis of the interview was an exchange of messages that was not supposed to be public.

