fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

New FTX Chief Slates ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Control’

November 17, 2022

FTX, which had been one the world’s largest crypto exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after traders withdrew $6 billion in just 72 hours


Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo in this illustration
FTX, which had been among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after panicked traders withdrew $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours. Image: Reuters

 

FTX’s new chief executive officer, John Ray, has slammed the quality of oversight at the bankrupt crypto exchange, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said.

Ray also criticised his predecessor and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried for making “erratic and misleading public statements”.

 

Also on AF: Asia Stocks Slip on Recession, Rate Hikes, Chip Supply Fears

 

FTX, which had been among the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday after panicked traders withdrew $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours. Earlier rival exchange Binance also abandoned a rescue deal.

Vox on Wednesday published an interview with Bankman-Fried where he said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy protection and criticised regulators.

He later attempted to douse the fire, saying the basis of the interview was an exchange of messages that was not supposed to be public.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Singapore’s Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors

$1.7 Billion of Clients’ Funds ‘Missing’ After FTX Collapse

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Guangzhou Plans 250,000 Quarantine Beds as Covid Spreads
Guangzhou Plans 250,000 Quarantine Beds as Covid Spreads
Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
US Envoy Kerry Wants World Bank to Lead Huge Climate Funding
US Envoy Kerry Wants World Bank to Lead Huge Climate Funding
India's RBI Opens Accounts for Trade With Russia - IndiaTimes
India's RBI Opens Accounts for Trade With Russia - IndiaTimes
logo

Crypto

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors
Vishakha Saxena 15 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com