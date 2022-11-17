fbpx

Singapore’s Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment

November 17, 2022

The Singapore state investor said it had invested $210 million for a minority stake in FTX International, and $65 million in FTX US


Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings has written off its investment in FTX crypto exchange following its collapse two weeks ago.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it had conducted an extensive due diligence process on FTX from February to October 2021, which showed it to be profitable. File photo: Reuters

 

In the latest reaction to the FTX collapse, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings announced that it will write down the value of its entire $275 million investment in the now defunct cryptocurrency exchange.

“In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our full investment in FTX, irrespective of the outcome of FTX’s bankruptcy protection filing,” Temasek said in a detailed statement on Thursday.

It said it had conducted an extensive due diligence process on FTX from February to October 2021, during which it had reviewed FTX’s audited financial statement, which showed it to be profitable.

 

Also on AF: Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors

 

“It is apparent from this investment that perhaps our belief in the actions, judgment and leadership of Sam Bankman-Fried, formed from our interactions with him and views expressed in our discussions with others, would appear to have been misplaced,” it said.

Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date.

The former crypto exchange’s other backers such as SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero.

 

No crypto exposure

Temasek said it had invested $210 million for a minority stake of about 1% in FTX International, and $65 million for a minority stake of about 1.5% in FTX US, across two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022.

“The cost of our investment in FTX was 0.09% of our net portfolio value of S$403 billion ($294.3 billion) as of 31 March 2022,” it said.

Temasek said its early stage investments made up about 6% of its total portfolio.

It said the thesis for its funding of FTX was to invest in a leading digital asset exchange that would provide it with “protocol agnostic and market neutral exposure” to crypto markets with a fee income model and no trading or balance sheet risk.

Temasek said it currently had no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

